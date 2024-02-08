Delays reported on these roads across Elland, Cragg Vale and Queensbury as snow continues to fall in Calderdale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways has told drivers to expect delays after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow the area for between 6am today and 6am tomorrow as well as an amber warning – a higher level alert – for snow between noon and 6pm.

National Highways, in conjunction with the Met Office, are strongly advising that travel in these areas is likely to be extended or even disrupted. Road users should heed messages on the overhead signs and listen for radio updates.

Drivers are experiencing delays as heavy snow falls across Calderdale today

Road users are advised to take extra care if travelling in the affected regions.

Here are the Calderdale roads where drivers are currently experiencing delays:

A647, Queensbury: Long delays due to snow on A647 High Street both ways from A6177 Horton Grange Road to The Queensbury Tavern Pub.

Lower Edge Road, Elland: Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Lower Edge Road both ways near Old Earth Primary School.

B6138, Cragg Vale: Delays of eight minutes on B6138 Cragg Road Northbound between A58 Halifax Road and Cragg Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

M62: Severe delays of 28 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Average speed ten mph.

A629: Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A629 Westbound between Fitzwilliam Street and A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.