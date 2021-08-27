'Earthquake' reported in the early hours of the morning in this part of Halifax

According to the website volcanodiscoverycom an unconfirmed earthquake was reported at 3am this morning in the Moor End area of Halifax.

Of the reported incident the website said: Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical for an earthquake, there was no confirmation by any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely, that it was caused by an earthquake.

"This record is considered not to be from an actual earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed quake that matches the user reports we received of the reported event closely enough.

Reports of an earthquake in Halifax