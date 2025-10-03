Flood alert issued for Calderdale as Storm Amy starts to rage across borough

A flood alert has been issued for Calderdale.

The “flooding possible” from the Environment Agency is for the River Calderdale from Todmorden all the way to Brighouse.

It urges people to “be prepared”.

"River levels are rising due to heavy rainfall today as a result of Storm Amy,” said the Environment Agency.

"Flooding is possible from the evening and overnight into tomorrow morning.

"We are expecting flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Calder.

"As the storm persists, it is possible that we may need to issue flood warnings. We are closely monitoring the situation and are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Avoid using low-lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk, drive or cycle through flood water.”

Hebden Bridge Flood Wardens have posted: “We are cautiously optimistic that the rivers will be able to cope and that this will not progress to a flood warning but it is better to let people know when there is a chance of flooding in case rainfall exceeds expected levels

"What this means for you if your property is at risk:

“Keep monitoring things so you are ready to take action if needed.

"Be prepared for if things change especially if you are due to leave your property for any time. issued as a precaution.

"Please also take care on the roads!

"Our flood wardens will be keeping an eye on things but hopefully we are in for a quiet night.”

The National Trust has announced Gibson Mill, its cafe and toilets at Hardcastle Crags, near Hebden Bridge, will be shut tomorrow because of the predicted strong winds.