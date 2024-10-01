Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flood alert is still in place in Calderdale after a day of heavy rain across the borough.

The Environment Agency issued a flood alert for the Upper River Calder catchment yesterday (Monday).

The alert area is along the River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse.

A sign reads "footpath closed". (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The Environment Agency said: "River levels remain high following Monday's heavy and persistent rainfall.

“River levels have now peaked and are anticipated to fall throughout today, Tuesday 1 October 2024.

“No further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Surface water is likely to affect low spots on roads; take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

“Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads near rivers.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.”

A flood alert means that flooding is possible and people should be prepared.

According to the Met Office, rain is expected to continue throughout today (Tuesday), clearing to sunny intervals tomorrow (Wednesday).