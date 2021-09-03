Halifax car park to be converted into salt barn storage site ahead of winter

The Council’s winter service runs from October to April each year.

During this period conditions are monitored 24 hours a day and decisions made on gritting and when required, clearing snow and stocking salt bins.

To safely store the salt used to keep people safe on roads and footpaths during bad weather, the Council is building a salt barn at the Ainleys depot site in Elland which will have the capacity to store 12,000 tonnes of salt.

North Bridge car park in Halifax

To maintain the gritting service throughout Calderdale whilst construction of this facility is taking place, the Council will operate a temporary salt storage facility from within North Bridge car park in Halifax.

Work is starting at North Bridge this September and for safety reasons it will be necessary to close the section of the car park underneath North Bridge whilst the facility is in place.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “We always begin to plan for winter well in advance and make sure arrangements are in place to deal with any disruptive weather during the coldest months of the year.

“As well as our usual arrangements, this year we’ve also had to make additional plans for our salt storage whilst work is taking place on a new facility at the Ainleys depot in Elland.

“We want to make sure our gritting programme is as efficient and economical as possible and the new covered storage will protect salt from the elements and reduce waste and environmental impacts by preventing runoff.”

North Bridge car park has been identified as the most appropriate site for the temporary storage due to its size and ease of access.

It is also far enough away from residential properties to prevent disturbance. The site will be used until work on the salt barn is complete, this is due to be early 2022.

Motorists should also be aware that a section of Bowling Dyke Road, adjacent to North Bridge, will be temporarily reduced to a single lane with traffic signals in place.