Halifax traffic: Calderdale Council gives gritting update as severe snow warning issued by Met Office

More snow is predicted throughout this afternoon (Thursday) and tonight, and into tomorrow morning.

The council says: “Our gritters are still out treating the roads across Calderdale, preparing for further heavy snowfall forecast today and tomorrow.

"Two-thirds of Calderdale's road network have already been treated.

Gritters are out on Calderdale's roads

"We've over 600 salt bins dotted around Calderdale, which are all checked and filled in early autumn, and restocked when needed following prolonged cold spells. They have recently been refilled in anticipation of today’s weather.”

The council made a plea last night for people to make sure its gritting vehicles can get through.

"Please help us treat the gritting network by leaving enough space in the road for us to get through. We need a clearance of 3.5m between parked cars. Thank you for your help.”

The weather has caused several schools to shut. You can read the list of known school closures HERE