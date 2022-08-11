Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, Halifax could see highs of 29C this week. Today (Thursday) will be sunny and see highs of 29C and lows of 16C.

The sunshine will continue throughout the week with highs of 29C and lows of 14C on Friday, highs of 28C and lows of 16C on Saturday and highs of 28C and lows of 17C on Sunday.

The Met Office has issued an Amber Extreme heat warning with temperatures expected to build through the week.

How hot will it be this week as extreme heat warning issued in parts of the country

The Extreme heat warning, which covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales, will be in force from Thursday through until the end of Sunday with impacts possible to health, transport and infrastructure.

With hot weather, holiday getaways and planned rail strikes in the coming days, National Highways has issued advice to motorists and their passengers.

Drivers travelling this week and coming weekend are being advised to:

Take bottles of water before setting out to ensure everyone travelling stays hydrated

Plan and leave plenty of time for journeys

Check the weather forecast for your destination

Check your vehicle before you leave

Carry essential summer supplies such as snacks that won’t melt or get ruined in the heat, hats and sun block