According to the Met Office, Halifax could see highs of 29C this week. Today (Thursday) will be sunny and see highs of 29C and lows of 16C.
The sunshine will continue throughout the week with highs of 29C and lows of 14C on Friday, highs of 28C and lows of 16C on Saturday and highs of 28C and lows of 17C on Sunday.
The Met Office has issued an Amber Extreme heat warning with temperatures expected to build through the week.
The Extreme heat warning, which covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales, will be in force from Thursday through until the end of Sunday with impacts possible to health, transport and infrastructure.
With hot weather, holiday getaways and planned rail strikes in the coming days, National Highways has issued advice to motorists and their passengers.
Drivers travelling this week and coming weekend are being advised to:
Take bottles of water before setting out to ensure everyone travelling stays hydrated
Plan and leave plenty of time for journeys
Check the weather forecast for your destination
Check your vehicle before you leave
Carry essential summer supplies such as snacks that won’t melt or get ruined in the heat, hats and sun block
Check travel conditions before setting out and, where it is safe to do so, during journeys.