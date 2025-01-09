Halifax weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Calderdale braces itself for another sub-zero day

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jan 2025, 09:50 GMT
People across Calderdale will need to wrap up warm today, with temperatures predicted to feel no warmer than -3C.

The day will be sunny and dry but very, very cold and tonight temperatures will fall to -11C, says the BBC forecast.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Calderdale for the next 24 hours.

Today at 10am: Sunny and light winds, -3C and feeling like -7C

The weather will be cold againThe weather will be cold again
11am: Sunny and light winds, -1C and feeling like -5C

Noon: Sunny and light winds, -1C and feeling like -4C

1pm: Sunny and gentle breeze, 0C and feeling like -4C

2pm: Sunny and light winds, 0C and feeling like -3C

3pm: Sunny and light winds, -2C and feeling like -6C

4pm: Sunny and light winds, -3C and feeling like -7C

5pm: A clear sky and light winds, -4C and feeling like -8C

6pm: A clear sky and light winds, -7 feeling like -11C

7pm: A clear sky and light winds, -8C and feeling like -12C

8pm: A clear sky and light winds, -8C and feeling like -13C

9pm: A clear sky and light winds, -9C and feeling like -13C

10pm: A clear sky and light winds, -9C and feeling like -13C

11pm: A clear sky and light winds, -9C and feeling like -13C

Midnight: A clear sky and light winds, -10C and feeling like -14C

1am: A clear sky and light winds, -10C and feeling like -14C

2am: A clear sky and light winds, -10C and feeling like -10C

3am: A clear sky and light winds, -11C and feeling like -11C

4am: A clear sky and light winds, -11C and feeling like -11C

5am: A clear sky and light winds, -11C and feeling like -11C

6am: A clear sky and light winds, -11C and feeling like -11C

7am: A clear sky and light winds, -11C and feeling like -11C

8am: A clear sky and light winds, -11C and feeling like -11C

9am: Sunny and light winds, -5C and feeling like -5C

