Halifax weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Calderdale braces itself for another sub-zero day
The day will be sunny and dry but very, very cold and tonight temperatures will fall to -11C, says the BBC forecast.
Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Calderdale for the next 24 hours.
Today at 10am: Sunny and light winds, -3C and feeling like -7C
11am: Sunny and light winds, -1C and feeling like -5C
Noon: Sunny and light winds, -1C and feeling like -4C
1pm: Sunny and gentle breeze, 0C and feeling like -4C
2pm: Sunny and light winds, 0C and feeling like -3C
3pm: Sunny and light winds, -2C and feeling like -6C
4pm: Sunny and light winds, -3C and feeling like -7C
5pm: A clear sky and light winds, -4C and feeling like -8C
6pm: A clear sky and light winds, -7 feeling like -11C
7pm: A clear sky and light winds, -8C and feeling like -12C
8pm: A clear sky and light winds, -8C and feeling like -13C
9pm: A clear sky and light winds, -9C and feeling like -13C
10pm: A clear sky and light winds, -9C and feeling like -13C
11pm: A clear sky and light winds, -9C and feeling like -13C
Midnight: A clear sky and light winds, -10C and feeling like -14C
1am: A clear sky and light winds, -10C and feeling like -14C
2am: A clear sky and light winds, -10C and feeling like -10C
3am: A clear sky and light winds, -11C and feeling like -11C
4am: A clear sky and light winds, -11C and feeling like -11C
5am: A clear sky and light winds, -11C and feeling like -11C
6am: A clear sky and light winds, -11C and feeling like -11C
7am: A clear sky and light winds, -11C and feeling like -11C
8am: A clear sky and light winds, -11C and feeling like -11C
9am: Sunny and light winds, -5C and feeling like -5C
