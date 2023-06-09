News you can trust since 1853
Halifax weather: How hot it will get in Halifax this weekend as heat alert and thunderstorm warnings issued

Yellow warnings for heat and thunderstorms have been issued for Halifax this weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read

They come as temperatures are set to reach 26C tomorrow (Saturday), 25C on Sunday and a scorching 27C on Monday.

The yellow heat warning is in place until 9am on Tuesday and means vulnerable people, such as the elderly, may struggle.

The warning for thunderstorms is from noon on Sunday until 9pm on Sunday.

The hot weather will continue into next weekThe hot weather will continue into next week
The Met Office says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, and spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The warm weather is set to continue until the end of next week.

