Halifax weather: How long will heavy rain continue ahead of outdoor Loyle Carner show at the Piece Hall tonight

As heavy rain falls across Calderdale this morning (Tuesday), how long is it set to continue?

The Met Office forecasts that the heavy rain will change to cloud by early evening.

This will be good news for those attending Loyle Carner’s show in the Piece Hall tonight.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will see it be overcast changing to light rain by early evening and on Thursday light rain will change to overcast by late morning.