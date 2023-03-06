A yellow warning for snow has been issued for Northern England and Scotland from 3am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

The Met Office says the snow could cause significant disruption.

“There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur,” they say.

Dad Paul McCabe and Brendan McCabe, two enjoying the snow in Sowerby Bridge

"There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers

"There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days

"There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur.”

The BBC’s weather experts are forecasting snow to start falling in the early hours of Thursday right through until mid-morning on Friday.

Calderdale could see some sleet falling tonight as temperatures fall to -3C.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be sunny and dry but very cold, ranging between 3C and -6C on Tuesday and 3C and -5C on Wednesday.

