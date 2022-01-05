Halifax weather: Snow and ice weather warning in place with possible 'blizzard conditions'

A yellow warning for snow will be in place from 10am tomorrow until 4pm.

The Met Office has said some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

A spokesperson said: "A band of rain will move eastwards across the UK during Thursday, with this likely to fall as snow for a time, particularly over hills.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice weather warning

"Many places will see 1-2 hours of snow with a risk of temporary slushy accumulations above 100-150 m with snow leading to difficult travel conditions.

"A longer period of snow is expected over higher ground with 2-5 cm likely above 200-300 m, and 10-15 cm above 400 m. Over higher routes, strong winds will lead to drifting and temporary blizzard conditions."

A further snow and ice warning is also in place from 8pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday.

Commenting on the warning the Met Office said: "Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west during Thursday evening and overnight are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 200m (mainly around 2-5 cm, possibly as much as 10 cm over highest ground where showers are most frequent).

"Falling snow below this level may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough.

"Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts.