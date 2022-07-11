Halifax weather: This is how hot it is set to get in Calderdale this week as heatwave continues

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 11th July 2022, 9:41 am

According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach highs of 28C today (Monday) with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) things will be a little cooler with highs of 24C and cloudy, with temperatures dropping slightly again on Wednesday at 20C.

Thursday is set to be the coolest day of the week with highs of 19C with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

By the end of the week things are looking sunny with highs of 21C on Friday, 25C on Saturday and 27C on Sunday.

