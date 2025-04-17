Halifax weather: What the weather will be like over Easter weekend in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Elland and Todmorden

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Calderdale looks set for some sunshine and cloud over the coming long weekend.

The Met Office forecasts sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime for tomorrow (Friday). Highs of 15C and lows of 6C.

On Saturday (April 19) the weather is set to be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 13C and lows of 4C.

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening is the forecast for Easter Sunday (April 20) with highs of 14C and lows of 5C.

Easter Monday (April 21) is forecast cloud, highs of 15C and lows of 6C.

