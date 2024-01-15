Halifax weather: Yellow weather warning set for Calderdale as snow and ice to cause disruption

Temperatures have dropped in Halifax and now a yellow weather warning for snow and ice is set for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Met Office has given the warning to Northern Ireland as well as Scotland extending down across the North of England and North Wales.

In Halifax, it is currently forecast to snow in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 17) with temperatures getting down to -3C.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer explained: “Snow showers from Sunday onwards are most likely to move inland from coasts exposed to northerly winds.

"The focus of snow showers will be over northern Scotland, but parts of the North Sea and Irish Sea coasts may also see some snow at times.

“There are a couple of weather systems for Tuesday and Wednesday which we are keeping an eye on that bring the potential for disruptive snow for some regions.

"With cold air firmly in place, any weather systems that move across the country next week will bringing mainly snowfall inland.

"Models are currently showing us a variety of options for both systems and we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”

What to expect from the weather warning

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces