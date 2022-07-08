According to the Met Office temperatures will reach highs of 20C today (Friday), getting up to 22C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

Moving into next week is when Calderdale will really see the warm temperatures roll in.

Although it is set to be cloudy on Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will reach 25C/26C.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beacon Hill, Halifax

How long will the warm weather last?

High pressure will dominate the UK over the coming days, bringing many a prolonged warm spell.

As the Azores High extends over the UK throughout this weekend, there will be little change to the weather which will allow temperatures to increase day on day. This will also lead to prolonged sunshine for much of the UK, away from the far northwest where it’ll be cooler and cloudier.

The highest temperatures are expected in southern and central England and Wales, although temperatures across the vast majority of the UK will be above average through this week and into early next week.