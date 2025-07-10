Heatwave: Temperatures to reach 29C this weekend in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Elland and Todmorden
The Met Office has forecast a rise in temperatures for much of the UK next week.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend.
"Whilst temperatures are expected to build day on day, becoming widely hot, they are unlikely to surpass those recorded at the start of the month.
"This heatwave is expected to be longer lived and extend further north and west into a larger part of the UK than previously seen this summer.
"Temperatures are expected to peak over the weekend and ease early next week.
The forecast for Calderdale on Friday (July 11) is sunny with highs of 29C ad lows of 15C.
Saturday (July 12) will be sunny with highs of 29C and lows of 14C.
It will be sunny changing to partly cloudy by night time on Sunday (July 13) with highs of 28C and lows of 15C.