Spring has definitely sprung in Calderdale, with some lovely sunshine gracing our sky.

And, according to weather experts, the sunny weather is set to last for a good few days yet.

The BBC is forecasting there will be sunshine and dry weather for Calderdale right through until Sunday, April 13.

After that, here will be some light showers on Monday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15, with dry and sunny weather in between on Tuesday, April 15.

Spring sunshine is set to continue

The Met Office has warned we are in for an “unsettled period” around mid April, with interludes of rain or showers at times.

"Despite being unsettled, there will be fair conditions between weather systems,” says their forecast.

"A return to high pressure is signalled later in the month, bringing mainly dry and fine weather.

"Temperatures are likely to be around average at first, before climbing to above average later in the more settled weather.

"This means some warm or very warm days, especially further inland where winds stay light on fair days.

"This could also mean there might still be some chilly nights any clear skies.”

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Calderdale for the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office forecast:

1pm: Sunshine and 15C, feels like 12C

2pm: Sunshine and 16C, feels like 12C

3pm: Sunshine and 16C, feels like 12C

4pm: Sunshine and 16C, feels like 12C

5pm: Sunshine and 15C, feels like 12C

6pm: Sunshine and 14C, feels like 11C

7pm: Sunshine and 12C, feels like 10C

8pm: Clear skies and 10C, feels like 8C

9pm: Clear skies and 9C, feels like 7C

10pm: Clear skies and 8C, feels like 6C

11pm: Clear skies and 7C, feels like 5C

Midnight: Clear skies and 7C, feels like 5C

1am: Clear skies and 6C, feels like 4C

2am: Clear skies and 6C, feels like 4C

3am: Clear skies and 6C, feels like 3C

4am: Clear skies and 6C, feels like 3C

5am: Clear skies and 6C, feels like 3C

6am: Clear skies and 6C, feels like 3C

7am: Sunshine and light cloud and 6C, feels like 3C

8am: Sunshine and light cloud and 7C, feels like 4C

9am: Sunshine and 8C, feels like 6C

10am: Sunshine and 10C, feels like 8C

11am: Sunshine and 12C, feels like 10C

Noon: Sunshine and 14C, feels like 12C