Hour-by-hour forecast and how long spring sunshine will last for Halifax, Brighouse, Elland and Hebden Bridge
And, according to weather experts, the sunny weather is set to last for a good few days yet.
The BBC is forecasting there will be sunshine and dry weather for Calderdale right through until Sunday, April 13.
After that, here will be some light showers on Monday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15, with dry and sunny weather in between on Tuesday, April 15.
The Met Office has warned we are in for an “unsettled period” around mid April, with interludes of rain or showers at times.
"Despite being unsettled, there will be fair conditions between weather systems,” says their forecast.
"A return to high pressure is signalled later in the month, bringing mainly dry and fine weather.
"Temperatures are likely to be around average at first, before climbing to above average later in the more settled weather.
"This means some warm or very warm days, especially further inland where winds stay light on fair days.
"This could also mean there might still be some chilly nights any clear skies.”
Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Calderdale for the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office forecast:
1pm: Sunshine and 15C, feels like 12C
2pm: Sunshine and 16C, feels like 12C
3pm: Sunshine and 16C, feels like 12C
4pm: Sunshine and 16C, feels like 12C
5pm: Sunshine and 15C, feels like 12C
6pm: Sunshine and 14C, feels like 11C
7pm: Sunshine and 12C, feels like 10C
8pm: Clear skies and 10C, feels like 8C
9pm: Clear skies and 9C, feels like 7C
10pm: Clear skies and 8C, feels like 6C
11pm: Clear skies and 7C, feels like 5C
Midnight: Clear skies and 7C, feels like 5C
1am: Clear skies and 6C, feels like 4C
2am: Clear skies and 6C, feels like 4C
3am: Clear skies and 6C, feels like 3C
4am: Clear skies and 6C, feels like 3C
5am: Clear skies and 6C, feels like 3C
6am: Clear skies and 6C, feels like 3C
7am: Sunshine and light cloud and 6C, feels like 3C
8am: Sunshine and light cloud and 7C, feels like 4C
9am: Sunshine and 8C, feels like 6C
10am: Sunshine and 10C, feels like 8C
11am: Sunshine and 12C, feels like 10C
Noon: Sunshine and 14C, feels like 12C
