Sub-zero temperatures are continuing today, with it set to get down to a glacial -10C overnight.

There is a Met Office yellow warning for ice in place until noon tomorrow and it is not forecast to feel any warmer than -1C.

Today and tomorrow will both be dry and sunny with light winds, but will be very cold.

Friday is also set to be dry and sunny and slightly warmer, with temperatures ranging between 0C and -5C.

There will be light cloud but staying dry on Saturday and temperatures will start to creep up, ranging between 2C and -1C.

Sunday will see sunny intervals and temperatures between 4C and 3C, and Monday will be dry with some cloud and with temperatures between 8C and 7C.

Here is an hour-by-forecast for the next 24 hours for Calderdale, according to the BBC.

10am: Sunny and light winds, -3C and feels like -3C

11am: Sunny and light winds, -2C and feels like -2C

Noon: Sunny and light winds, -1C and feels like -1C

1pm: Sunny and light winds, -1C and feels like -1C

2pm: Sunny and light winds, -1C and feels like -1C

3pm: Sunny and light winds, -1C and feels like -1C

4pm: Sunny and light winds, -3C and feels like -3C

5pm: A clear sky and light winds, -4C and feels like -4C

6pm: A clear sky and light winds, -8C and feels like -8C

7pm: A clear sky and light winds, -8C and feels like -8C

8pm: A clear sky and light winds, -8C and feels like -8C

9pm: A clear sky and light winds, -9C and feels like -9C

10pm: A clear sky and light winds, -9C and feels like -9C

11pm: A clear sky and light winds, -9C and feels like -9C

Midnight: A clear sky and light winds, -9C and feels like -9C

1am: A clear sky and light winds, -9C feels like -9C

2am: A clear sky and light winds, -10C and feels like -10C

3am: Partly cloudy and light winds, -9C and feels like -14C

4am: A clear sky and light winds, -5C and feels like -9C

5am: A clear sky and light winds, -5C and feels like -9C

6am: A clear sky and light winds, -5C and feels like -9C

7am: A clear sky and light winds, -5C and feels like -9C

8am: A clear sky and light winds, -5C and feels like -9C

9am: Sunny and light winds, -4C and fees like -8C