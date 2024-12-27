Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revellers planning a New Year’s Eve night out in Calderdale would be wise to pack a waterproof.

According to weather experts, the borough is in for a wet and windy New Year’s Eve.

Gusty winds from the south west are being forecast from 5am on Tuesday until around 9pm, says the BBC forecast.

After that, the winds will ease.

Next weekend will feel very cold

Twelve hours of light rain is also forecast on New Year’s Eve – from 7am until 7pm – which will turn to drizzle, lasting until around 9pm.

Temperatures will range between 7C and 11C.

New Year’s Day is predicted to be wet, with rain – sometimes heavy – forecast from 7am right through 6pm on Thursday evening.

Then temperatures will drop, ranging between 5C and 1C on Friday, January 3 and Saturday, January 4, and feeling like -2C on Friday night.

The following Sunday will also be cold, ranging between 5C and 4C.

Monday, January 5 looks set to be a little warmer, ranging between 5C and 6C.