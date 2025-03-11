Is it going to snow in Halifax: Hour-by-hour forecast as temperatures plummet across Brighouse, Halifax, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge
Temperatures have already dropped since Saturday and Sunday, and are set to fall even lower – with it feeling as low as -3C tomorrow morning.
The Met Office has said we will see some sunny spells today but also possibly some isolated showers which could be wintry over hills.
Tomorrow will start with sunny spells but become overcast in the afternoon.
Temperatures are set to range between 8C and 0C tomorrow, Thursday and Friday.
It is being forecast to get a little warmer over the weekend – but not by much.
Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for the next 24 hours in Calderdale, according to the Met Office:
2pm today: Overcast, 7C and feeling like 5C
3pm: Overcast, 7C and feeling like 5C
4pm: Overcast, 7C and feeling like 5C
5pm: Cloudy, 7C and feeling like 4C
6pm: Cloudy, 6C and feeling like 4C
7pm: Cloudy, 5C and feeling like 3C
8pm: Cloudy, 5C and feeling like 2C
9pm: Cloudy, 4C and feeling like 1C
10pm: Cloudy, 4C and feeling like 1C
11pm: Cloudy, 3C and feeling like 1C
Midnight: Overcast, 3C and feeling like 1C
1am: Cloudy, 3C and feeling like 0C
2am: Cloudy, 3C and feeling like 0C
3am: Clear skies, 2C and feeling like -1C
4am: Clear skies, 2C and feeling like -2C
5am: Cloudy, 1C and feeling like -3C
6am: Cloudy, 1C and feeling like -3C
7am: Cloudy with some sun, 1C and feeling like -3C
8am: Cloudy with some sun, 2C and feeling like -2C
9am: Cloudy, 4C and feeling like 0C
10am: Cloudy, 5C and feeling like 1C
11am: Cloudy, 6C and feeling like 2C
Noon: Light showers, 6C and feeling like 3C
1pm: Light showers, 6C and feeling like 3C