After a weekend of sunshine, Calderdale residents are being advised to wrap up warm for the coming days.

Temperatures have already dropped since Saturday and Sunday, and are set to fall even lower – with it feeling as low as -3C tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has said we will see some sunny spells today but also possibly some isolated showers which could be wintry over hills.

Tomorrow will start with sunny spells but become overcast in the afternoon.

Snow in Halifax earlier this year

Temperatures are set to range between 8C and 0C tomorrow, Thursday and Friday.

It is being forecast to get a little warmer over the weekend – but not by much.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for the next 24 hours in Calderdale, according to the Met Office:

2pm today: Overcast, 7C and feeling like 5C

3pm: Overcast, 7C and feeling like 5C

4pm: Overcast, 7C and feeling like 5C

5pm: Cloudy, 7C and feeling like 4C

6pm: Cloudy, 6C and feeling like 4C

7pm: Cloudy, 5C and feeling like 3C

8pm: Cloudy, 5C and feeling like 2C

9pm: Cloudy, 4C and feeling like 1C

10pm: Cloudy, 4C and feeling like 1C

11pm: Cloudy, 3C and feeling like 1C

Midnight: Overcast, 3C and feeling like 1C

1am: Cloudy, 3C and feeling like 0C

2am: Cloudy, 3C and feeling like 0C

3am: Clear skies, 2C and feeling like -1C

4am: Clear skies, 2C and feeling like -2C

5am: Cloudy, 1C and feeling like -3C

6am: Cloudy, 1C and feeling like -3C

7am: Cloudy with some sun, 1C and feeling like -3C

8am: Cloudy with some sun, 2C and feeling like -2C

9am: Cloudy, 4C and feeling like 0C

10am: Cloudy, 5C and feeling like 1C

11am: Cloudy, 6C and feeling like 2C

Noon: Light showers, 6C and feeling like 3C

1pm: Light showers, 6C and feeling like 3C