Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

Met Office gives yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. Picture: MapTiler/OpenStreetMap contributor

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Halifax tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning is in place from 9pm tomorrow until 6pm on Saturday (July 19) and may lead to some disruption.

In Halifax, despite the yellow weather warning, the Met Office forecasts shows rain will begin at 1am on Saturday morning.

There will be highs of 22C and lows of 15C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outlook is that it is turning cooler and more unsettled through this period with rain or showers moving across the region which may turn heavy and thundery at times.

Winds generally light away from showers.

What should I expect?

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood