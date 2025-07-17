Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
Met Office gives yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. Picture: MapTiler/OpenStreetMap contributorplaceholder image
Met Office gives yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. Picture: MapTiler/OpenStreetMap contributor
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Halifax tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

The warning is in place from 9pm tomorrow until 6pm on Saturday (July 19) and may lead to some disruption.

placeholder image
Read More
LIFE IN HALIFAX: 45 photos that will take you back to nights out in Halifax town...

In Halifax, despite the yellow weather warning, the Met Office forecasts shows rain will begin at 1am on Saturday morning.

There will be highs of 22C and lows of 15C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The outlook is that it is turning cooler and more unsettled through this period with rain or showers moving across the region which may turn heavy and thundery at times.

Winds generally light away from showers.

What should I expect?

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

Related topics:Sowerby BridgeHebden BridgeHalifaxBrighouseTodmordenMet OfficePower cuts
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice