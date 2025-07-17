Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge
The warning is in place from 9pm tomorrow until 6pm on Saturday (July 19) and may lead to some disruption.
In Halifax, despite the yellow weather warning, the Met Office forecasts shows rain will begin at 1am on Saturday morning.
There will be highs of 22C and lows of 15C.
The outlook is that it is turning cooler and more unsettled through this period with rain or showers moving across the region which may turn heavy and thundery at times.
Winds generally light away from showers.
What should I expect?
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life
Some communities might become cut off if roads flood