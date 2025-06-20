Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Halifax tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

The warning is in place from 3pm tomorrow until 4am on Sunday (June 22) and may lead to some disruption.

In Halifax the forecast shows that sunshine will turn to showers from 1pm.

Highs of 29C and lows of 14C.

Met Office gives yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. Picture: MapTiler/OpenStreetMap contributor

The outlook is that it is turning fresher and breezier Sunday, with sunny spells and occasional showers. Staying changeable Monday and Tuesday, with some sunny spells, further showers or spells of rain, and temperatures nearer normal.

What to expect:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services