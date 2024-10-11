Northern lights: 41 of your pictures as northern lights could be seen in Halifax and Calderdale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Oct 2024, 10:09 BST
Calderdale residents shared their pictures of the northern lights after they were visible over the borough last night (Thursday).

The Met Office said the lights, also known as aurora borealis, might be visible in parts of the UK.

Halifax Courier readers shared the photos they snapped of the northern lights. Thanks for sharing!

Over Norland, Elizabeth Dyson

1. Northern lights

Over Norland, Elizabeth Dyson Photo: Elizabeth Dyson

Nathan Murray

2. Northern lights

Nathan Murray Photo: Nathan Murray

Lesley J Sharpe

3. Northern lights

Lesley J Sharpe Photo: Lesley J Sharpe

Adrian Kellett

4. Northern lights

Adrian Kellett Photo: Adrian Kellett

