WATCH: Northern lights seen over Calderdale as stunning light display captured by cameras across the UK
Calderdale residents were in for a treat as the northern lights could be seen across the borough.
The Met Office earlier said the lights, also known as aurora borealis, might be visible in parts of the UK.
Clear skies over Calderdale made chances of seeing the lights very high.
People wishing to snap a shot of the lights were advised to use a long exposure camera, as the phenomenon is not always visible with the naked eye.
Did you see the northern lights? Share your pictures with us to [email protected]
