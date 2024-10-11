WATCH: Northern lights seen over Calderdale as stunning light display captured by cameras across the UK

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Oct 2024, 22:53 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 08:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Calderdale residents were in for a treat as the northern lights could be seen across the borough.

The Met Office earlier said the lights, also known as aurora borealis, might be visible in parts of the UK.

Clear skies over Calderdale made chances of seeing the lights very high.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People wishing to snap a shot of the lights were advised to use a long exposure camera, as the phenomenon is not always visible with the naked eye.

Did you see the northern lights? Share your pictures with us to [email protected]

Related topics:Northern LightsCalderdalePeopleMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice