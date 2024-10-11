Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale residents were in for a treat as the northern lights could be seen across the borough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office earlier said the lights, also known as aurora borealis, might be visible in parts of the UK.

Clear skies over Calderdale made chances of seeing the lights very high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People wishing to snap a shot of the lights were advised to use a long exposure camera, as the phenomenon is not always visible with the naked eye.

Did you see the northern lights? Share your pictures with us to [email protected]