Northern lights forecast: Will the northern lights be visible over Halifax and Calderdale tonight?
The lights, also known as aurora borealis, were visible across many parts of the UK with people seeing streaks of red, green and purple in the sky.
Earlier today (Friday) The Met Office shared: “Cloudier skies tonight will limit the chances of seeing the #northernlights, however Scotland offers the best chance of seeing the Aurora”.
In Halifax it is forecast to be overcast from the early evening with good visibility from 9pm, according to the Met Office, so there is still a chance that parts of Calderdale may catch a glimpse of the northern lights again.
Halifax Courier readers shared their pictures of the northern lights, see that here.
