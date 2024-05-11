The Northern Lights over Calderdale last night taken by Fiona O'Brien - Pictured ImagesThe Northern Lights over Calderdale last night taken by Fiona O'Brien - Pictured Images
Northern Lights last night: Stunning photos of Northern Lights captured in sky above Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse after solar storm and when we might be able to see them again

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th May 2024, 10:14 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 10:28 BST
The sky above Calderdale was lit up with the incredible sight of the Northern Lights last night.

A solar storm meant the rare and beautiful display could be seen for miles around.

Courier readers have been sharing their photos and for those who did not catch it, there may be another chance.

Meteorologists say, thanks to forecasted clear skies once more, the Northern Lights may by visible again tonight from around 10.30pm.

The Met Office’s tips for seeing the spectacle include finding a dark location with no light pollution, and looking toward the northern horizon.

The Northern Lights - or aurora borealis - appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet.

It is caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth's atmosphere.

The colours occur due to different gases in the Earth's atmosphere being energised by the charged particles.

The two most common gases in the Earth's atmosphere are nitrogen and oxygen. Oxygen atoms glow green - the colour most often seen in the Northern Lights, while nitrogen atoms emit purple, blue and pink.

The most impressive auroras occur when the Sun emits really large clouds of particles called "coronal mass ejections".

Taken by Alexandra Wainman

