Piece Hall Christmas tree: Here is the new Christmas tree in Halifax's Piece Hall after 58mph winds destroyed the first one
The new tree was put up and decorated on Thursday, just in time for the late night Christmas shopping opening being held by the historic building’s many independent traders.
As reported by the Courier the first of two storms in two days blew down the original tree – a 45ft Sitka spruce sponsored by Lister Horsfall – on Saturday.
The 58mph gusts meant The Piece Hall also had to cancel its planned show on Saturday night from Dick and Dom in its Spiegeltent.
Unfortunately, the original tree could not be salvaged but a replacement has been found and is now up and all lit up for Christmas.
The first tree has been dismantled and recycled.
For all the festive events and shows taking place at The Piece Hall in December visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/event/christmas-at-the-piece-hall/