Platinum Jubilee: What will the weather be like in Halifax and Calderdale this weekend?

According to the Met Office the weather for the weekend looks dry and fine for the most part with temperatures in the high teens.

Starting today (Wednesday) the weather will be cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. There will be sunny spells throughout the day. Highs of 15C.

On Thursday (June 2) it will be dry ad bright in the morning, with highs of 18C, changing to cloud in the afternoon. There is currently no rain forecast.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platinum Jubilee: What will the weather be like in Halifax this weekend?

On Friday (June 3) cloud is forecast throughout the day with highs of 18C.

Over Saturday and Sunday (June 4 and 5) it start out overcast but moving to cloudy with sunny intervals by the end of the weekend. Highs of 18C.

Speaking of the outlook for the UK, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “While it may be an unsettled start for some with showers for northern and western areas, many areas will see generally settled conditions over much of the long Jubilee Weekend, with plenty of dry weather and good spells of sunshine. Temperatures will be widely into the low 20s, feeling warmer in the sunshine, although temperatures will drop off quickly into the evenings.