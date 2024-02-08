News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Power cut in Hebden Bridge: More than 1,000 people without electricity in part of Calderdale as 'major' power cut hits

More than 1,000 properties in and around Hebden Bridge have been hit by a power cut today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:28 GMT
Northern Powergrid says the “major” blackout is impacting 1,180 addresses.

It says it has been caused by “an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment” that serve the area.

It is hoping to have the power restored by 4pm.

Northern Powergrid is hoping to have power restored by 4pm
Northern Powergrid is hoping to have power restored by 4pm
It is unknown whether or not the power cut has been caused by the heavy snow which has hit bus services, businesses, roads and schools across Calderdale today.

For the latest on what businesses are closed, visit https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/weather/snow-in-halifax-famous-halifax-nightclub-the-acapulco-among-the-businesses-and-services-shut-because-of-the-snow-4509793

