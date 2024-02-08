Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Powergrid says the “major” blackout is impacting 1,180 addresses.

It says it has been caused by “an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment” that serve the area.

It is hoping to have the power restored by 4pm.

It is unknown whether or not the power cut has been caused by the heavy snow which has hit bus services, businesses, roads and schools across Calderdale today.