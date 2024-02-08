Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The town centre nightclub has announced it will not open this evening, saying: “While we understand that this may be disapointing for many, the safety of our staff and customers is paramount.”

It is planning to open as usual tomorrow.

A host of other businesses and services have also closed.

Snow has hit several businesses in Halifax

Harveys of Halifax shut at 1.30pm.

Calderdale Council says it has suspended the remainder of today's waste and recycling collections and to close its household waste and recycling centres.

Sunny Gym soft play centre in Halifax town centre closed at 12.30pm and The Mill Play Cafe in Halifax shut at 1pm.

Play Palace soft play in Halifax closed at around noon.

Ace Clothing Boutique, in Market Arcade in Halifax town centre, is closed today.

Discover Halifax has announced its hub in Woolshops in Halifax town centre is not open today.

And Unmasked Mental Health is not running its peer support sessions this evening.

As reported by the Courier, several Calderdale schools are closed today and some say they will shut early.

You can find the latest list of these HERE.

We will update this story with any more closures as we get them.