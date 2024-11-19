School snow closures: The Calderdale schools that are closed and open today after the snow

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Nov 2024, 06:18 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 07:21 GMT
Heavy snow overnight has meant some Calderdale children are waking up this morning to discover their school is shut.

Below are the schools which have so far announced whether they are closed or open.

We’ll update this list as status is confirmed.

For more snow updates, keep checking the Halifax Courier website.

Some children are in for a snow daySome children are in for a snow day
The North Halifax Grammar School – closed today

Todmorden High School – open to those students who can safely make their way in

Ryburn Valley High School – open

Whitehill Community Academy – open

Trinity Academy Grammar – open

The Crossley Heath School – open

Calder High School – open

Calder Primary – open

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College – open but transport delayed by an hour

Trinity Academy Halifax – open

The Brooksbank School – open

Park Lane Academy – open

Calderdale College – open

Savile Park Primary School – open

Old Earth School - open with some slight changes to accessing the site

