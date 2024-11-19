School snow closures: The Calderdale schools that are closed and open today after the snow
Below are the schools which have so far announced whether they are closed or open.
We’ll update this list as status is confirmed.
For more snow updates, keep checking the Halifax Courier website.
The North Halifax Grammar School – closed today
Todmorden High School – open to those students who can safely make their way in
Ryburn Valley High School – open
Whitehill Community Academy – open
Trinity Academy Grammar – open
The Crossley Heath School – open
Calder High School – open
Calder Primary – open
Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College – open but transport delayed by an hour
Trinity Academy Halifax – open
The Brooksbank School – open
Park Lane Academy – open
Calderdale College – open
Savile Park Primary School – open
Old Earth School - open with some slight changes to accessing the site