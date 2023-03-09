News you can trust since 1853
Snow closes Halifax's Acapulco nightclub tonight amidst Amber alert from Met Office

One of Halifax’s most popular night spots will be shut tonight because of the snow.

By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The Acapulco has said it will not open amidst forecasts for continuing heavy snow.

It has said: “Due to the weather conditions around Halifax we will be closed tonight (Thursday).

"The safety of our customers and staff are of the highest importance to us, and we feel that with the weather set to get worse this evening that we will close tonight.

The Acapulco nightclub, Halifax
The Acapulco nightclub, Halifax
The Acapulco nightclub, Halifax
"We are sorry to cause disappointment, but we will be back open Friday and Saturday.”

National Trust site Hardcastle Crags was shut today and has said it will be closed again tomorrow.

Several schools have also announced they will be closed. You can read our latest update on which will be shut tomorrow HERE

