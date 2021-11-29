Snow in Calderdale: Live updates on power cuts and disruption across the borough
Snow and ice is still causing disruption to many parts of the borough this morning.
Follow our live blog below on weather and travel updates as well as any disruption to services in the district.
Snow in Calderdale: Live updates on power cuts and disruption across the borough
Last updated: Monday, 29 November, 2021, 10:06
Wintry scenes at schools
Many schools in the borough are open and many have captured the wintry scenery.
Road crash in Calderdale
Take care on the roads. Hope everyone is OK.
Police warning
Who doesn’t have power in Calderdale
Hundreds of people in Calderdale are facing a THIRD day without power after Storm Arwen.
Northern Powergrid is now giving an estimate of midnight tonight for electricity to be restored.
Yesterday they were saying power would be back on by midnight last night. Hundreds of homes in Calderdale are thought to have been hit, with people in parts of Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden, Hebden Bridge, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd and Todmorden affected.
Most have been without power since the early hours of Saturday.Many have been struggling without heating in sub-zero temperatures.
Some residents in Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale have also been without water after the power outage hit a Yorkshire Water pumping station.
Calderdale Council says it has had reports of wires down at Hays Lane in Mixenden, Clough Road in Greetland, Old Town Mill Lane in Hebden Bridge, Kebs Road in Todmorden and Top of the Hill in Colden, and is urging care when travelling in these areas.
Wildlife enjoying the snow
What a great video
Power problems in Calderdale
A number of people and businesses have experienced long power cuts.
School closure in place
Northern Powergrid working through the night
Teams at Northern Powergrid, have been working through the night as it continues to restore power to customers still affected as a result of Storm Arwen.
The network operator has now restored power to around 208,000 of the 240,000 customers affected and is working to restore thousands more.
Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid’s Major Incident Manager,
“Intelligence from our helicopter inspections has illustrated the scale of impact on our network. The impact from Storm Arwen has been one of the worst we’ve experienced in the last 20 years.
“Despite this we have restored more than 200,000 customers supplies and our dedicated teams will not stop until all customers are restored, and our network is returned to full strength.
“We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from other UK network companies, who have provided resource as part of the industry’s mutual support arrangements, which exist for extreme events like this.
“Our frontline teams and contractors will work in partnership with engineers from other parts of the UK, we have also organised additional customer service support to bolster our contact centre to help us keep customers updated.
“We continue to work closely with the region’s gas, water and rail network companies to coordinate with their teams and prioritise our work to help minimise the broader impact on the region.”
Weather forecast for Halifax
Headline:
Cold to start, but turning cloudier and somewhat milder.
This is what to expect today and into tonight.
There will be bright and locally icy to start, with the odd shower continuing near the coast. Cloud will increase into the afternoon with outbreaks of rain arriving from the west into the evening, accompanied by freshening winds and a slightly milder feel. Maximum temperature 4 °C.
Tonight will be largely overcast through the evening and overnight, with occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Milder than recent nights and staying frost free. Minimum temperature 3 °C.
Stay safe on the roads
Just a reminder to take care on the roads and take the necessary precautions