Snow in Halifax: Bus and rail services cancelled as heavy snow hits Calderdale
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Public transport has been severely disrupted in Calderdale today (Sunday) after heavy snowfall across the borough.
West Yorkshire Metro say that no First Bus services are running as the the road outside the depot is impassable due to the levels of snow and that no services out of Todmorden are able to run this morning due to weather conditions.
There are also cancellations to train services between Leeds and Halifax, as the line is blocked due to the snow.
Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
Northern say road replacement transport has been requested to operate between Leeds and Halifax via Dewsbury, calling at all stations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.