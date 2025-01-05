Snow in Halifax: Bus and rail services cancelled as heavy snow hits Calderdale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Public transport has been severely disrupted in Calderdale today (Sunday) after heavy snowfall across the borough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Metro say that no First Bus services are running as the the road outside the depot is impassable due to the levels of snow and that no services out of Todmorden are able to run this morning due to weather conditions.

There are also cancellations to train services between Leeds and Halifax, as the line is blocked due to the snow.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Northern say road replacement transport has been requested to operate between Leeds and Halifax via Dewsbury, calling at all stations.