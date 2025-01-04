Snow in Halifax: Here is every road in Calderdale that will be gritted this winter
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice covering nearly all of England, Wales and parts of Scotland from Saturday to Monday.
The below information and roads list is taken from the council website.
The roads are broken down into two blocks – the first is The Resilient Network and The Primary Network. The Resilient Network are roads that have a strategic function such as connecting key towns in the county or linking to the motorway network, and roads with the addition of access to emergency services premises, hospitals with A&E and access to delivery points for major supermarkets. The Primary Network are all category one roads, A, B and C roads, roads with bus routes, access to transport interchanges, roads serving schools, link roads serving large business areas, shopping areas, urban or rural centres and roads of the Calderdale resilient highway network. Gritting and slow clearing will be up to 24 hours a day on these roads where appropriate.
The second block is all roads in The Secondary Network, which are roads where doctors surgeries/medical centres and promoted council facilities have their access, link roads serving medium business areas, shopping areas, urban or rural centres. This network will be treated if roads are forecasted to remain below zero degrees beyond 7am but only after category one to category two roads have been treated.
Category one – The Resilient Network – and category two – The Primary Network:
Ainley Top: Grimescar Road, Lindley Moor Road
Bailiff Bridge: Birkby Lane Bailiff Bridge, Victoria Road, Sovereign Square
Barkisland: Branch Road, Greetland Road, Jackson Lane, Rishworth Road, Saddleworth Road, Scammonden Road
Blackley: Blackey Road, Blackley New Road, Lindley Road
Blackshaw Head: New Shaw Lane, Old Shaw Lane, The Long Causeway
Blackstone Edge: Blackstone Edge Road, Turvin Road
Boothtown: Boothtown Road, Claremount Road, Grantham Road, Hall Street North, Mill Lane, Prospect Street, Queensbury Road
Bradshaw: Bradshaw Lane, Green Lane, Ingham Lane, Riley Lane
Brighouse: Armitage Ave, Armitage Road, Armitage Way, Ashlea Avenue, Aysgarth Avenue, Bentley Avenue, Bethel Street, Birds Royd Lane, Bonegate Road, Bradford Road, Bramston Street, Bridge End, Bridge Road, Briggate, Calder Street, Church Street, Commercial Street, Daisy Road, Elland Road, Finkil Street, Ganny Road, Garden Road, Gooder Lane, Gooder Street, Halifax Road, Huddersfield Road, King Street, Laverock Lane, Lawson Road, Lightcliffe Road, Lillands Lane, Lister Street, Locksley Road, Ludenscheid Link, Malham Road, Mill Lane, Mill Royd Street, Mission Street, Oaklands, Ogden Lane, Owler Ings Road, Rastrick Common, River Street, Sherburn Road, Sherwood Road, Stratton Road, Thornhill Bridge Lane, Thornton Square, Upper Green Lane, Victoria Road, Wakefield Road, Waterloo Road, Well Green Lane, Wherwell Road, Whinney Hill Park, Woodhouse Lane, Woodvale Road
Charlestown: Halifax Road
Claremount: Belgrave Avenue
Clifton: Blake Law Lane, Clifton Common, Clifton Road, Coal Pit Lane, Deep Lane, Grange Lane, Highmoor Lane, New Street, Towngate, Walton Lane, Westgate
Colden: Edge Hey Road, Smithy Lane
Cooper Bridge: Cooper Bridge Road
Copley: Copley Lane, Copley Valley Road, Wakefield Road
Cornholme: Gall Lane, Mount Lane
Cotton Stones: Clay Pitts Lane, Deep Lane, Salt Drake
Cragg Vale: Church Bank Lane Cragg Vale
Dodd Naze: Hirst Grove, Manor Drive
Elland: Ainley Bottom, Boxhall Road, Briggate, Burley Street, Calderdale Way, Catherine Street, Charles Street, Church Street, Coronation Street, Crestfield Avenue, Cross Lane, Dewsbury Road, Elizabeth Street, Elland - Riorges Link, Elland Bridge, Elland Lane, Elsinore Avenue, Frances Street, Grassmere Drive, Halifax Road, Hammerstones Leach Lane, Hammerstones Road, Highfield Road, Huddersfield Road, Hullenedge Lane, Hullenedge Road, Jepson Lane, Jubilee Way, Kelvin Road, Linden Road, Lock View, Lower Edge Road, Lowfields Way, Park Road, Premier Way, Quebec Street, River Bank Way, Savile Road, South Lane, Southgate, Spring Field Road, Stainland Road, Thirlmere Avenue, Town Hall Street, Victoria Road, Warhurst Road, Westbury Street, Westgate, Whitewell Green Lane, Wistons Lane
Exley: Exley Slip Road
Greetland: Ashfield Road, Brian Royd Lane, Goldfields Way, Hoults Lane, Milner Lane, Moorlands Road, Norland Road, Rochdale Road, Saddleworth Road, Scar Bottom Lane, School Street, Turbury Lane
Halifax: Aachen Way, Albion Street, Angel Road, Arden Road, Bailey Hall Road, Bank Bottom, Barum Top, Battinson Road, Beacon Hill Road, Berry Lane, Bowling Dyke, Boyne Street, Broad Street, Bull Close Lane, Bull Green, Burdock Way, Carlton Place, Causeway Foot, Charlestown Road, Church Street, Commercial Street, Cow Green, Cripplegate, Cross Hills, Crossley Street, Crown Street, Dean Clough, Fountain Street, Francis Street, Gaol Lane, Georges Square, Georges Street, Gibbet Street, Godley Road, Great Albion Street, Haley Hill, Haley Hill Slip Road, Hall Street, Hanson Lane, Harrison Road, Heath Road, Highroad Well Lane, Hopwood Lane, Horley Green Road, Horton Street, Huddersfield Road, Hunger Hill, King Cross Road, King Cross Street, King Edward Street, King Street, Lee Bridge, Lister Lane, Lower Kirkgate, Maltings Road, Market Street, Moor End Road, Moor Field Road, Moorfield Street, Mount Pleasant Street, Mulcture Hall Road, New Bank, New Bank Slip Road, New Brunswick Street, New Road, North Bridge, North Bridge Street, North Parade, Northgate, Old Lane, Orange Street, Ovenden Road, Ovenden Wood Road, Oxford Road, Paddock Lane, Parkinson Lane, Pellon Lane, Pellon New Road, Phoebe Lane, Portland Place, Powell Street, Prescott Street, Pye Nest Road, Range Bank, Range Lane, Rawson Street North, Richmond Close, Richmond Road, Richmond Street, Rochdale Road, Roils Head Road, Salterhebble Hill, Savile Park, Savile Park Road, Savile Road, Scarr Bottom Road, Shaw Hill, Shaw Lane, Shay Syke, Shroggs Road, Siddal New Road, Simmonds Lane, Skircoat Green, Skircoat Green Road, Skircoat Moor Road, Skircoat Road, Smithy Street, South Parade, South Street, Southgate (End section from King Edward Street to Alexandra Street), Spring Edge, Spring Hall Lane, Square Road, St James Road, St Johns Lane, Stafford Square, Swan Bank Lane, Swires Road, The Incline, Union Street, Union Street South, Upper Bolton Brow, Vicar Park Road, Wade Street, Wards End, Warley Town Lane, Water Lane, Waterhouse Street, Well Head Lane, Wellington Street West, West Parade, Westfield Street, Wheatley Road, Winding Road, Woodlands Road
Hebden Bridge: Albert Street, Balmoral Street, Bankfoot, Birchcliffe Road, Bridge Lanes, Church Lane, Commercial Street, Crown Street, Eaves Road, Hebble End, Heptonstall Road, Hollins Crescent, Hollins Place, Hope Street, Keighley Road, King Street, Lee Wood Road, Market Street, New Road, Palace House Road (To the junction with Woodlands), School Street, Shelf Road, Wadsworth Lane, Woodlands.
Heptonstall: Draper Lane, Hepton Drive, Longfield, Smithwell Lane, Southfield, Towngate
Highroad Well: Court Lane, Gibralatar Road
Hipperholme: Bramley Lane, Brighouse Road, Coley Road, Denholme Gate Road, Halifax Road, Leeds Road
Holmfield: Beechwood Road, Holdsworth Road, Holmfield Industrial Estate, Round Hill, Shay Lane
Holywell Green: Broad Carr Lane, Burrwood Way, Jagger Green Lane, New Road, Rawroyds, Station Road
Illingworth: Alloe Field View, Field Head Lane, Furness Drive, Green Lane, Heathmoor Park Road, Highlands Lane, Illingworth Road, Keighley Close, Keighley Road, Moor Bottom Road, Moss Drive, Moss Lane, Natty Lane, Occupation Lane, Pavement Lane, Raw Lane, School Lane, Tewit Lane, Turner Avenue North, Whitegate, Whitehill Road
King Cross: Haugh Shaw Road, Queens Road, Warley Road
Lee Mount: Lee Mount Road, St Georges Road, Wheatley Lane
Lightcliffe: Greenfield Avenue, Knowle Top Road, Smith House Lane, Stoney Lane, Syke Lane, Wakefield Road
Lowfields: Lacy Way, Navigation Close, Old Power Way, Savile Way
Luddenden: Dean House Lane (To the bus turning circle), Duke Street, New Road, Rails Lane, Berry Moor Road, Dene View
Luddenden Foot: Burnley Road, Greave House Drive, Kershaw Crescent, Kershaw Drive, Luddenden Lane, Old Station Road, Sowerby Lane, Station Road, Tenterfields
Mankinholes: Cross Lane, Harvelin Park, New Road
Midgley: Jim Allen Lane, Solomon Hill, Towngate
Mill Bank: Otter Lee Lane, Lumb Lane
Mixenden: Balkram Drive, Balkram Edge, Balkram Road, Clough Lane, Hambleton Drive, Hollins Lane, Hunter Hill Road, Mill Lane, Mixenden Lane, Mixenden Road, Stanningley Drive, Stanningley Road, Straight Lane, Sunny Bank Road
Mount Tabor: Mount Tabor Road
Mytholmroyd: Banksfield Avenue, Burnley Road, Cragg Road, Ewood Drive, Ewood Hall Avenue, Height Road, Hob Lane, Hullet Close, Hullet Drive, Midgley Road, Moderna Way, Mount Pleasant Drive, Nest Lane, New Road, Scout Road, Stocks Avenue, Stocks Drive, Stocks Lane, Thrush Hill Road (To the junction with Stocks Drive)
Norland: Butterworth End Lane, Clough Road, Moor Bottom Lane, Shaw Lane
Northowram: Back Clough, Baxter Lane, Bradford Road, Cave Hill, Hall Lane, Lydgate, Newlands Grove, Northowram Green, The Hough, Towngate, Lands Head Lane
Norwood Green: Rookes Lane, Village Street
Old Town: Billy Lane, Nook Lane, Parrock Lane
Outlane: Old Lindley Road, Stainland Road
Ovenden: Bank Edge Road, Broad Tree Road, Cousin Lane, Denfield Lane, Nursery Lane, Ovenden Way
Pecket Well: Akroyd Lane
Pellon: Albert Road, Church Lane, Clay Pitts Lane, Doctor Hill, Rye Lane, Sandbeds Road
Pye Nest: Edwards Road, Willowfield Avenue, Willowfield Drive, Willowfield Road, Woodland Drive
Rastrick: Burnsall Road, Carr Green Lane, Castle Avenue, Clough Lane, Crowtrees Lane, Delf Hill, Field Lane, Field Top Road, Holly Bank Road, Jumble Dyke, Lower Edge Road, New Hey Road, Nunnery Lane, Slade Lane, Thornhill Road, Tofts Grove, Toothill Bank
Ripponden: Baitings Gate Road, Cross Wells Road, Elland Road, Halifax Road, Lane Head Road, Nursery Lane, Oldham Road, Rochdale Road, Royd Lane, Soyland Town Road, Stoney Lane
Rishworth: Back O’ Th’ Height, Godly Lane, Long Causeway, Rishworth Mill Lane, Rishworth New Road
Salterhebble: Elland Wood Bottom, Huddersfield Road
Savile Park: Birdcage Hill, Birdcage Lane, Free School Lane
Shelf: Brighouse & Denholme Gate Road, Brow Lane, Brow Wood Rise, Carr House Lane, Carr House Road, Cooper Lane, Greenacres, Greenacres Drive, Halifax Road, Hud Hill, Shelf Hall Lane, Wade House Road, West Street, Witchfield Hill
Siddal: Backhold Drive, Backhold Lane, Jubilee Road, Oxford Lane, Park Lane, Whitegate Road
Skircoat Green: Dryclough Lane, Dudwell Lane, Godfrey Road, New Lane
Southowram: Bank Top, Brookfoot Lane, Cain Lane, Church Lane, Law Lane, Towngate, Withinfields
Sowerby: Acre Lane, Bates Avenue, Beechwood Avenue, Broadway, Dob Lane, Fore Lane Avenue (From New Road to Richmond Street), Higham & Dob Lane, Hubberton Green Road, Mirey Lane, Pinfold Lane, Plain Lane, Pollit Avenue, Ratten Row Road, Richmond Avenue, Rooley Heights, Rooley Lane, Shield Hall Lane, Sowerby Lane, St Peters Avenue, Steep Lane (To junction with Mirey Lane), Towngate, Whiteley Avenue
Sowerby Bridge: Albert Road, Beech Road, Blackwall Lane, Bolton Brow, Clay Street, Fore Lane, Foundry Street, Hollas Lane, Holmes Road, Mearclough Road, Milton Avenue, Milton Street, Newlands Avenue, Norland Road, Park Road, Quarry Hill, Sowerby New Road, Sowerby Street, Station Road, Town Hall Street, Tuel Lane, Victoria Road, Wakefield Road, Wallis Street, Water Hill Lane, West Street, Wharf Street, Newlands Road, Newton Street
Sowood: Clay Pit Lane, Green Lane, Stainland Road
Soyland: Blackshaw Clough Road, Lighthazles Road
Stainland: Back Bowling Green Road, Beestonley Lane, Bowling Green Road, High Street, New Road, South Parade
Stump Cross: Bradford Road, Godley Lane, Kell Lane, Leeds Road
Todmorden: Ashenhurst Road, Bacup Road, Broad Lane, Broadgate, Broadstone Street, Burnley Road, Cowhurst Avenue, Cross Stone Road, Crossley New Road, Dale Avenue, Dineley Avenue, Eastwood Road, Ewood Lane, Ferney Lee Road, Garden Street, Great House Road, Halifax Road, Hey Head Lane, Hollins Road, Keats Avenue, Kebs Road, Key Sike Lane, Kilnhurst Road, Knowlwood Road, Lee Bottom Road, Longfield Road, Longfield Way, Lumbutts Road, Mankinholes Bank, Mark Lane, Oak Avenue, Park Road, Parsons Lane, Phoenix Street, Pudding Lane, Pudsey Road, Rise Lane, Rochdale Road, Shakespear Avenue, Shaw Wood Road, Shore New Road, Stansfield Road, Station Approach, Stile Road, Summerfield Road, Upper Lane, Victoria Road, Vale Street, Wellington Road
Triangle: Alma Lane, Butterworth Lane, Dean Lane, Long Royd Road, Mill Bank Road, Oak Hill, Oak Lane, Rochdale Road
Wainstalls: Wainstalls Road
Walsden: Scott Street
Warley: Burnley Road, Cliff Hill Lane, Stock Lane
West Vale: Calder Street, Green Lane, Long Wall
Wheatley: Crag Lane, Hebble Lane, Lane Ends, Long Lane, Jumples Crag
Category three – The Secondary Network
Bailiff Bridge: Wyke Old Lane
Brighouse: Thornhill Bridge Lane, Churchfields Road, Church Lane
Claremount: Bradford Old Road
Cragg Vale: Sykes Gate, New Road, Folly Hall Lane, High Stones Road
Halifax: Manor Heath Road, Bedford Street North, Hope Street, Albert Street, Lightowler Road, Victoria Road, Southowram Bank, Range Lane, Swales Moor Road, Listers Road, Shibden Hall Road, Silver Street, Cheapside, Princess Street, Regent Street, Alexandra Street, Central Street, Rawson Street, Corn Market, Old Market, Russell Street, Town Hall Street East, Thomas Street, Westgate
Hebden Bridge: St Georges Road, Valley Road, Victoria Road, Bridge Gate, Carlton Street, Cheetham Street
Hipperholme: Halifax Old Road, Tanhouse Hill
Holmfield: Brow Lane
Northowram: Westercroft Lane
Ovenden: Club Lane
Shelf: Shelf Moor Road
Siddal: Change Lane
Southowram: West Lane
Sowerby: Steep Lane
Sowerby Bridge: Watson Mill Lane
