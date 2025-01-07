Snow in Halifax: Hour-by-hour forecast as more snow set to hit Halifax and the rest of Calderdale
The Met Office is forecasting sleet from 11am today, followed by light snow from 2pm until 5pm.
And it will be very cold, feeling as low as -4C today, -5C tomorrow and -7C on Thursday.
Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for the next 24 hours in Calderdale, according to the Met Office.
10am today: cloudy and 1C, feeling like -3C
11am: sleet and 1C, feeling like -3C
Noon: sleet and 2C, feeling like -3C
1pm: sleet and 2C, feeling lie -3C
2pm: light snow and 2C, feeling like -3C
3pm: light snow and 2C, feeling like -3C
4pm: light snow and 1C, feeling like -4C
5pm: light snow and 1C, feeling like -4C
6pm: dry and 0C, feeling like -4C
7pm: dry and 0C, feeling like -4C
8pm: dry and 0C, feeling like -4C
9pm: dry and 0C, feeling like -4C
10pm: dry and 0C, feeling like -4C
11pm: dry and 0C, feeling like -5C
Midnight: dry and 0C, feeling like -5C
1am: dry and 0C, feeling like -5C
2am: dry and 0C, feeling like -5C
3am: dry and 0C, feeling like -5C
4am: dry and -1C, feeling like -5C
5am: dry and -1C, feeling like -5C
6am: dry and -1C, feeling like -5C
7am: dry and -2C, feeling like -6C
8am: dry and -2C, feeling like -6C
9am: sunny and -2C, feeling like -5C
