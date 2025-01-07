Snow in Halifax: Hour-by-hour forecast as more snow set to hit Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 09:45 GMT
Calderdale is bracing itself for more snow today and sub-zero temperatures.

The Met Office is forecasting sleet from 11am today, followed by light snow from 2pm until 5pm.

And it will be very cold, feeling as low as -4C today, -5C tomorrow and -7C on Thursday.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for the next 24 hours in Calderdale, according to the Met Office.

More snow is forecast

10am today: cloudy and 1C, feeling like -3C

11am: sleet and 1C, feeling like -3C

Noon: sleet and 2C, feeling like -3C

1pm: sleet and 2C, feeling lie -3C

2pm: light snow and 2C, feeling like -3C

3pm: light snow and 2C, feeling like -3C

4pm: light snow and 1C, feeling like -4C

5pm: light snow and 1C, feeling like -4C

6pm: dry and 0C, feeling like -4C

7pm: dry and 0C, feeling like -4C

8pm: dry and 0C, feeling like -4C

9pm: dry and 0C, feeling like -4C

10pm: dry and 0C, feeling like -4C

11pm: dry and 0C, feeling like -5C

Midnight: dry and 0C, feeling like -5C

1am: dry and 0C, feeling like -5C

2am: dry and 0C, feeling like -5C

3am: dry and 0C, feeling like -5C

4am: dry and -1C, feeling like -5C

5am: dry and -1C, feeling like -5C

6am: dry and -1C, feeling like -5C

7am: dry and -2C, feeling like -6C

8am: dry and -2C, feeling like -6C

9am: sunny and -2C, feeling like -5C

