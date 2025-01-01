Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temperatures are set to plummet across Calderdale, bringing ice and snow to the borough.

A yellow warning for ice is in place until 10am tomorrow (Thursday) for the area, with it set to feel as cold as -5C tomorrow morning.

And there is also a yellow warning for snow, starting from noon on Saturday and lasting right through to 9am on Monday.

The Met Office says icy surfaces could lead to some difficult travel conditions tomorrow, with icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Snow is being forecast in Halifax

And heavy snow may cause some disruption over the weekend.

There will be clear skies and dry weather from around 9pm tonight, with temperatures dropping to 0C.

Those temperatures will fall further in the early hours of tomorrow, feeling like -5C by 5am.

It will not start to warm up until around 11am and even then, it will still feel like -3C.

The whole of tomorrow will be very cold.

Friday will also be cold, with temperatures ranging between 4C and 0C.

In Calderdale, the snow is being forecast by the BBC to start at around 7pm, turning to sleet at around 10pm.

The BBC is also forecasting more snow on Monday evening, lasting through into Tuesday morning.