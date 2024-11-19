Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale has never looked so pretty, thanks to last night’s heavy snow.

People all over the borough have woken up to a winter wonderland.

As this video shows, Savile Park Moor in Halifax has a thick carpet of snow.

Snow has left Calderdale looking prettier than ever

While there could be some sleet on Saturday, last night is looking like the last of the snow for Calderdale for at least the next week.

The BBC forecast is not forecasting any more snow on any days until at least December 2.

But the Met Office says there could be more snow after that.

In its national long-range forecast for December 3 to December 17, it says: “Signals vary in prevailing weather patterns through early December. In general, there looks like a trend towards drier and more settled conditions, with high pressure potentially being the more dominant influence over the UK.

"However. there is also a chance of more changeable weather patterns, which would see Atlantic weather systems periodically move across the country.

"These will bring some wetter and windier interludes with a risk of some snow, especially for hills in the north.

"Temperatures generally a little below average becoming close to average through the period.”