Snow video: Watch as man makes the most of the snow by snowboarding down a Calderdale street
Kierhardy Ansell runs Skate It Yourself and can usually be seen teaching young people how to skateboard
But in this video, he is giving snowboarding a go – down a private back road in Northowram – and looks to be having loads of fun.
Skate It Yourself visits schools, businesses and community hubs providing skateboard lessons.
It also has a rooftop skatepark at Orange Box, near The Piece Hall, where it teaches everyone from young beginners and adults to Olympic skateboarders.
For more information about Skate It Yourself, visit skateityourself.co.uk or search for their on social media.