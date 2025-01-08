Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many have been making the most of Calderdale’s snow, including this snowboarder.

Kierhardy Ansell runs Skate It Yourself and can usually be seen teaching young people how to skateboard

But in this video, he is giving snowboarding a go – down a private back road in Northowram – and looks to be having loads of fun.

Skate It Yourself visits schools, businesses and community hubs providing skateboard lessons.

The video shows a man snowboarding down a Calderdale street

It also has a rooftop skatepark at Orange Box, near The Piece Hall, where it teaches everyone from young beginners and adults to Olympic skateboarders.

For more information about Skate It Yourself, visit skateityourself.co.uk or search for their on social media.