Storm Babet: Will weather warnings for rain and wind continue into the weekend for Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse?
Storm Babet has brought heavy rain and high winds to Calderdale over the last 24 hours – but how long will it continue?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An amber warning for rain has been in place throughout today (Friday) and remains in place for tomorrow (Saturday).
According to the Met Office persistent rain will continue throughout the night with some strong winds, particularly along the coast.
Saturday will see much lighter winds, with conditions becoming drier as Friday's rain clears north.
Remaining largely cloudy, with scattered heavy showers likely at times, though these may ease into the afternoon.
Drier and brighter conditions are likely Sunday and Monday, with cooler overnight temperatures.
Turning more unsettled into Tuesday with stronger winds and outbreaks of rain likely.