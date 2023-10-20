News you can trust since 1853
Storm Babet: Will weather warnings for rain and wind continue into the weekend for Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse?

Storm Babet has brought heavy rain and high winds to Calderdale over the last 24 hours – but how long will it continue?
By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:15 BST
An amber warning for rain has been in place throughout today (Friday) and remains in place for tomorrow (Saturday).

Video update of high water levels in Hebden Bridge

According to the Met Office persistent rain will continue throughout the night with some strong winds, particularly along the coast.

Storm Babet in CalderdaleStorm Babet in Calderdale
Saturday will see much lighter winds, with conditions becoming drier as Friday's rain clears north.

Remaining largely cloudy, with scattered heavy showers likely at times, though these may ease into the afternoon.

Drier and brighter conditions are likely Sunday and Monday, with cooler overnight temperatures.

Turning more unsettled into Tuesday with stronger winds and outbreaks of rain likely.

