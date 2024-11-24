Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of flood alerts and warnings are in place after heavy rain in Calderdale yesterday (Saturday) and overnight.

Storm Bert brought heavy snow followed by warmer temperatures and heavy rain which has led to flooding in parts of the Upper Calder Valley.

After more heavy rainfall overnight here are the flood alerts and warnings that are currently in place in Calderdale.

A flood alert means that flooding is possible so you should prepare now and a flood warning means that flooding is expected so you should act now.

Flood alerts

Upper River Calder catchment

Lower River Calder catchment

Flood warnings

Walsden Water at Walsden

Midgelden Brook at Bacup Road – Gauxholme

Walsden Water at Todmorden from Shade to Salford – Areas most at risk include Shade to Salford including Rochdale Road, Lock Street, Shade Street, Cannon Street, Weir Street.

River Calder at Todmorden from the Cricket Ground to the Railway Bridge

River Calder at Todmorden - Patmos Burnley Road

River Calder at Central Todmorden

River Calder from Todmorden to Eastwood

River Calder at Eastwood

River Calder at Callis Bridge and Charlestown

River Calder at Hebden Bridge - Mytholm and Hebble End

River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot