Storm Bert flooding: Here are the flood alerts that are in place after heavy rain in Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge, Elland and Brighouse
Storm Bert brought heavy snow followed by warmer temperatures and heavy rain which has led to flooding in parts of the Upper Calder Valley.
After more heavy rainfall overnight here are the flood alerts and warnings that are currently in place in Calderdale.
A flood alert means that flooding is possible so you should prepare now and a flood warning means that flooding is expected so you should act now.
Flood alerts
Upper River Calder catchment
Lower River Calder catchment
Flood warnings
Walsden Water at Walsden
Midgelden Brook at Bacup Road – Gauxholme
Walsden Water at Todmorden from Shade to Salford – Areas most at risk include Shade to Salford including Rochdale Road, Lock Street, Shade Street, Cannon Street, Weir Street.
River Calder at Todmorden from the Cricket Ground to the Railway Bridge
River Calder at Todmorden - Patmos Burnley Road
River Calder at Central Todmorden
River Calder from Todmorden to Eastwood
River Calder at Eastwood
River Calder at Callis Bridge and Charlestown
River Calder at Hebden Bridge - Mytholm and Hebble End
River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot
