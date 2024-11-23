Storm Bert brought heavy snow followed by warmer temperatures and hours of heavy rain – with severe results for the borough.

Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd were worst hit, with flooding shutting major roads.

The emergency services have been out in force as have Calderdale’s flood wardens, to keep people safe.

MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn has been posting updates, with the latest saying “we seem to have escaped the worst of it”.

He said: “Don’t got out on the roads if you don’t need to. It gets in the way of the emergency services and flood wardens and makes everyone less safe.

"Look after each other. We’re not expecting much more rain overnight so hopefully we have escaped the worst today.”

He added that a clean-up mission will be launched tomorrow.

Mytholmroyd Flood Wardens have posted at around 7.30pm that they are now “standing down” for the evening.

"We are standing down for the evening as levels are going down and we are over the worst of it.

"We would still advise people to stay home and not make unnecessary journeys.

"The road was closed for as short a time as possible. We know shutting the road causes huge amounts of inconvenience and in this case the diversion was huge due to other road closures.

"The water rose quickly and preventing cars going through it very much protected the business on that stretch of road were millimetres off water ingress. Thank you for your cooperation.

"Stay safe, stay dry and stay warm.”

You can see a full list of the roads that were hit here: https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/transport/roads-shut-by-storm-bert-list-of-calderdale-roads-shut-by-flooding-and-video-of-calder-valley-mp-josh-fenton-glynn-urging-people-to-stay-at-home-4880283

1 . Storm Bert video and photos: 18 photos and video of dramatic Calder Valley flooding as MP Josh Fenton-Glynn says 'we seem to have escaped the worst of it' and flood wardens stand down Flooding in Mytholmroyd Photo: subm Photo Sales

2 . Storm Bert video and photos: Watch video showing the dramatic extent of Calder Valley flooding as MP Josh Fenton-Glynn says 'we seem to have escaped the worst of it' Flooding in Mytholmroyd Photo: subm Photo Sales

3 . Storm Bert video and photos: Watch video showing the dramatic extent of Calder Valley flooding as MP Josh Fenton-Glynn says 'we seem to have escaped the worst of it' Flooding in Mytholmroyd after Storm Bert Photo: subm Photo Sales