Roads shut by Storm Bert: List of Calderdale roads shut by flooding and video of Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn urging people to 'stay at home'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 17:09 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 17:25 GMT
Several Calderdale roads are now shut because of flooding.

Police say these routes are impassable:

Burnley Road at Callis Bridge between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

Burnley Road by the turning circle Hebden Bridge

Police say several roads are now closed due to the flooding
Police say several roads are now closed due to the flooding

Market Street, Hebden Bridge

Midgley Road junction with Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd

Rochdale Road, Walsden.

Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team have posted: “Please check your route before travelling.

Flooding has hit several routes in Calderdale
Flooding has hit several routes in Calderdale

"Staff are out alongside colleagues from the council, fire service, mountain rescue and the flood wardens.

"Please stay alert to any updates and try to remain safe. Remember to call 999 in an emergency.”

Meantime, Calder Valley’s MP has shared this video update of https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/transport/storm-bert-flooding-more-major-calderdale-routes-become-impassable-as-flooding-hits-towns-and-villages-4880181

Related topics:CalderdaleCalder ValleyHebden Bridge

