Roads shut by Storm Bert: List of Calderdale roads shut by flooding and video of Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn urging people to 'stay at home'
Police say these routes are impassable:
Burnley Road at Callis Bridge between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden
Burnley Road by the turning circle Hebden Bridge
Market Street, Hebden Bridge
Midgley Road junction with Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd
Rochdale Road, Walsden.
Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team have posted: “Please check your route before travelling.
"Staff are out alongside colleagues from the council, fire service, mountain rescue and the flood wardens.
"Please stay alert to any updates and try to remain safe. Remember to call 999 in an emergency.”
