A flood alert is still in place in Calderdale after heavy rain across the borough yesterday (Thursday).

The Environment Agency issued a flood alert for the Upper River Calder catchment.

The alert area is along the River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse.

The warning reads: “A Flood Alert remains in force and flooding of roads and low lying land is possible, therefore please avoid using low lying footpaths and roads near local watercourses.

“Further rainfall and strong winds associated with Storm Darragh are forecast from tomorrow afternoon and into Saturday which will likely cause further river response. We continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Storm Darragh follows on from a period of unsettled and squally conditions.

In Calderdale the storm is expected to bring heavy rain from around 5pm today (Friday) throughout tomorrow (Saturday) and into Sunday.

Strong winds of up to 55mph are also expected over the weekend.