Storm Dudley: Road disruption and weather warning in place as Calderdale braces itself for 60mph winds

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for wind from 3pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "After a windy day, westerly winds are expected to increase further later on Wednesday afternoon and evening across southern Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England, then parts of Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia.

"There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places.

"Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts of southwest Scotland for a brief time. The worst of the winds will ease through Thursday morning, though remaining generally windy during the day."

National Highways in collaboration with The Met Office have also issued a warning to motorists in certain areas.

Routes of particular concern are the Humber Bridge, here westerly winds are expected to be in excess of 60mph overnight and into Thursday morning, roads around Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle and Middlesbrough all expected to see gusts over 60mph.

There is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over on the following sections of roads:

A628 Woodhead Pass

M62 J23-J25 Huddersfield to Brighouse

M62 J31-J32 Normanton to Pontefract

M62 J35a-J36 Rawcliffe Bridge, M18 interchange to J36 Goole

M62 J36-J37 River Ouse / Ouse Bridge

A1(M) J47-J49 Between A59 Knaresborough and A168 Dishforth

A1(M) J58-J65 Between A1 and Washington at J65

A66 Between M6 J40 - A1 (Scotch Corner)

A19 Hylton Bridge over River Wear

A19 Tees Viaduct

A19 Leven Viaduct

A69 Between M6 and A1

A165 Humber Bridge