Storm Eowyn: 24-hour weather warning for power cuts, injuries and 'flying debris' as storm set to bring disruption across Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Elland

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new storm is heading Calderdale’s way.

The Met Office has issued a 24-hour yellow warning for wind ahead of Storm Eowyn.

The warning is in place from 12am on Friday until 11.59pm on Friday, and says the storm is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The weather experts have said: “Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

The storm is set to hit on FridayThe storm is set to hit on Friday
The storm is set to hit on Friday

"Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close.

"There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

"Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Calderdale, gusts of up to 58mph are being forecast along with rain.

Rain is also predicted for the rest of today, when temperatures will range between 6C and 3C.

Tomorrow will start with mist which will clear to sunny intervals by late morning, with temperatures ranging between 6C and 2C.

Thursday will be cloudy, changing to light rain by late morning and between 6C and 1C.

Related topics:Storm EowynHebden BridgeHalifaxBrighouseCalderdalePower cutsMet Office
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice