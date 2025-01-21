Storm Eowyn: 24-hour weather warning for power cuts, injuries and 'flying debris' as storm set to bring disruption across Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Elland
The Met Office has issued a 24-hour yellow warning for wind ahead of Storm Eowyn.
The warning is in place from 12am on Friday until 11.59pm on Friday, and says the storm is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption.
The weather experts have said: “Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
"Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close.
"There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
"Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”
In Calderdale, gusts of up to 58mph are being forecast along with rain.
Rain is also predicted for the rest of today, when temperatures will range between 6C and 3C.
Tomorrow will start with mist which will clear to sunny intervals by late morning, with temperatures ranging between 6C and 2C.
Thursday will be cloudy, changing to light rain by late morning and between 6C and 1C.