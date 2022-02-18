Storm Eunice Halifax: People in Calderdale warned not to travel on trains
Several rail companies have urged people not to travel by train on Friday (February 18) due to severe weather.
On Friday morning, Northern urged customers not to travel across its network due to the severe weather Storm Eunice is expected to bring.
It warned that the forecasted high winds and heavy rainfall will cause last minute delays and cancellations to services.
Network Rail also urged people in Yorkshire not to travel on Friday, noting that fallen trees and other debris can blow onto the line, with the potential to damage train-powering electric wiring or block the track.
It added that trains would be running a lower speeds due to the Red Weather Warning in parts of the country, and services will be significantly reduced.
Matt Rice, North & East Route Director for Network Rail, said: “Running a railway through extreme weather is always a challenge.
"We have extra workers out on the network at key locations, ready to react quickly to Storm Eunice and repair the railway wherever it’s safe to do so.
"As the weather worsens I’d advise passengers to avoid travelling on Friday and, wherever possible, try to re-plan your journey when conditions improve.”
The following train operators are advising people not to travel on Friday:
Avanti West Coast
C2C
Chiltern Railways
CrossCountry
East Midlands Railway
Grand Central
Great Northern
Greater Anglia
Hull Trains
LNER
London Northwestern Railway
Lumo
Merseyrail
Northern
Southern
Southeastern
Thameslink
TransPennine Express
Transport for Wales
West Midlands Railway
* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe