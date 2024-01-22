A yellow weather warning for wind is in place in Halifax at the start of this week – but when will conditions begin to calm down?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week the Met Office issued the weather warning for Sunday night into Monday, which was later upgraded to an Amber warning.

The yellow weather warning has now been extended until Wednesday in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s the Met Office forecast for the coming days:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Monday) strong winds continue across the region following the passage of Storm Isha, with gale force gusts across western high ground. Generally a bright day with sunny spells, especially in the east, with blustery showers pushing in from the west. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will see a dry and cloudy start, with cloud thickening and winds strengthening once more ahead of a band of heavy rain moving in from the west, clearing later. Widespread gales likely. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Dry and bright with sunny spells on Wednesday (January 24), breezy at first. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

What to expect from Storm Isha

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some roads and bridges may close