Storm Lilian: Carnage at popular park after Storm Lilian batters the country splintering trees and ripping off branches

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:03 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 11:05 BST
These are the scenes of carnage at a Halifax park this morning after Storm Lilian battered the country.

Trees have been splintered and branches ripped off at Manor Heath Park.

Calderdale Council has had to tape off one area because of the devastating destruction.

An area usually used by families for picnics is covered with broken branches and damaged trees.

As reported by the Courier, fallen trees have also been causing disruption on roads across Calderdale this morning after the strong winds, with drivers and buses delayed.

There have also been power cuts across the borough.

Storm Lilian: Fallen trees cause chaos across Calderdale this morning as buses in Halifax, Ripponden and Todmorden are delayed and diverted

Storm Lilian: Hundreds of homes across Calderdale are without power as strong winds hit the area

Storm Lilian damage at Manor Heath

Storm Lilian damage at Manor Heath Photo: Sarah Fitton

Storm Lilian damage at Manor Heath Park

Storm Lilian damage at Manor Heath Park Photo: Sarah Fitton

Storm Lilian damage at Manor Heath Park

Storm Lilian damage at Manor Heath Park Photo: Sarah Fitton

Calderdale Council has taped off one area

Calderdale Council has taped off one area Photo: Sarah Fitton

