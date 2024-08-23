Trees have been splintered and branches ripped off at Manor Heath Park.

Calderdale Council has had to tape off one area because of the devastating destruction.

An area usually used by families for picnics is covered with broken branches and damaged trees.

As reported by the Courier, fallen trees have also been causing disruption on roads across Calderdale this morning after the strong winds, with drivers and buses delayed.

There have also been power cuts across the borough.

Storm Lilian: Carnage at popular park after Storm Lilian batters the country splintering trees and ripping off branches

